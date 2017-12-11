Higher bond yields likely buoyed the currency higher as well. USD/JPY edged up from a low of 113.23 to a high of 113.58, EUR/USD is down to 1.1775, GBP/USD continued to slide to a low of 1.3344, and USD/CHF fell to a low of .9898 Sterling was still down in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD risk reversals adopt a bearish bias - December 11, 2017
- U.S. Session Recap: GBP Keeps Sliding, USD Slightly Higher Ahead of Main Events - December 11, 2017
- NZD surges after new RBNZ Governor announced. USD steady, GBP lower after more Brexit confusion, AUD awaits NAB Survey - December 11, 2017