U.S. Session Recap: Tax Bill Progress Puts Dollar Back on Its Feet But Rally Stalls, EUR Slips

USD/JPY turned upon hitting a high of 113.09 then fell back to 112.45, EUR/USD bounced off a low of 1.1829 then climbed to 1.1870, and USD/CHF pulled up to .9867 then fell back to .9841. The oil-related Loonie chalked up a few losses as U.S. rig counts …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)