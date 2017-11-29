GBP/USD edged up from a low of 1.3380 to a high of 1.3448, GBP/JPY is up to 150.62, EUR/GBP slid lower to .8826, and GBP/NZD surged to a high of 1.9628. The scrilla also chalked up decent gains but still appeared hesitant to head further north until the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- U.S. Session Recap: USD Moves Slightly Higher on Tax Bill, GBP Outperforms - November 29, 2017
- EUR/USD analysis: fresh US CPE inflation to set the tone - November 29, 2017
- GBP/USD – Pound Climbs as Britain Sweetens Brexit Pot - November 29, 2017