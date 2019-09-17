17/09 08:10: The UK Pound to Euro exchange rates traded at a three month best heading into Tuesday’s European session with Sterling last seen at €1.12857 while the Pound to US Dollar traded lower …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD parked above 1.10 ahead of ZEW - September 17, 2019
- EUR/USD Bears in Control After Decline at 38.2% Fibonacci - September 17, 2019
- UK Pound To Euro, Dollar Exchange Rate Forecast: GBP/EUR At 3-Month Best, GBP/USD Lower Following Oil Attacks - September 17, 2019