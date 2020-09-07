Analysts at Nomura offered their response to the US Non-farm payrolls report and its implications on the US dollar. Key quotes “The better than forecast NFP result is not a reas …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Upbeat NFP not a reason to long US dollar – Nomura - September 6, 2020
- Australian Dollar retreats back under 73c against the US Dollar - September 6, 2020
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Correction began, but would it last? - September 6, 2020