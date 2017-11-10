(MENAFN – DailyFX) – U. of Michigan Confidence Index to Narrow From Highest Reading Since 2004. – 12-Month Inflation Expectations Current Sit at the Lowest Level for 2017. Trading the News: U. of Michigan Confidence The U. of Michigan Confidence survey is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Upbeat U. of Michigan Confidence Survey to Undermine EUR/USD Rebound - November 10, 2017
- EUR/USD Rallies Briefly on Weak Consumer Sentiment Data - November 10, 2017
- EUR/USD: Euro Unchanged - November 10, 2017