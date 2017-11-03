– U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) to Rebound 310K- Biggest Advance Since October 2015. -Average Hourly Earnings to Narrow for First Time Since April. Trading the News: U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) A marked rebound in U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) may undermine …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Upbeat U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) to Tame Post-FOMC EUR/USD Recovery - November 3, 2017
- EUR/USD around session highs near 1.1660, NFP eyed - November 3, 2017
- Nonfarm Payrolls and Wage Growth to Drive the USD - November 3, 2017