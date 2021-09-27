The US Dollar has showed strength in the aftermath of last week’s FOMC rate decision. The USD is trading in an ascending triangle formation , marked by horizontal resistance around the 2021 highs to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Ascending Triangle: FOMC Forecasts Push USD Breakout Potential - September 27, 2021
- EUR/USD Consolidates Near The Year Low At 2021, It’s Bearish In The Near Term - September 27, 2021
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Defensive around 50-DMA, four-month-old support line - September 27, 2021