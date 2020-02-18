Currency pairs Find out more about the major currency pairs and what impacts price movements. Commodities Our guide explores the most traded commodities worldwide and how to start trading them.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD and USD/JPY all come under pressure - February 18, 2020
- US Dollar Bulls Continue to Push; EUR/USD Finds Fibonacci Support - February 18, 2020
- USD/INR New York Price Forecast: Dollar fades 71.60 vs. rupee - February 18, 2020