Despite the overlapping risks around China’s Evergrande, a hawkish underlying monetary policy shift and US debt brinkmanship; the S&P 500 has held its 100-SMA floor …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Charges Through Resistance: Does It Continue and Will SPX Find Its Own Break? - September 29, 2021
- EUR/GBP Price Analysis: Eases towards 0.8600 as failures to cross 200-DMA - September 29, 2021
- EUR/USD Trades Near A Fresh 2021 Low Of 1.1589, Retains Its Bearish Stance - September 29, 2021