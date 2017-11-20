The dollar has had a steady bid since new York arrived. Treasury yields and stocks have been creeping higher as well. It’s not a headline-driven trade but appears to be flow-driven and general selling of EUR/USD on political instability.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US dollar climbs to the best levels of the day - November 20, 2017
- German Coalition Talks Hit Roadblock, Triggering EUR USD Drop - November 20, 2017
- EUR/USD unfazed near 1.1770 on Draghi - November 20, 2017