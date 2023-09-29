The Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) exchange rate rebounded to 1.0600 from 8-month lows below 1.0500. The US data releases had little impact with a strong release for jobless claims offset by a slide in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Correction Dominates Exchange Rates And Pound And Euro Moves - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD, GBP/USD recover from multi-month lows while USD/JPY tops out - September 29, 2023
- USD/JPY discovers support near 148.50 as focus shifts to US PCE inflation - September 29, 2023