The EUR/USD gained 0.10 percent on Tuesday. The single currency is trading at 1.1744 after US bond yields have fallen. The negative on the EUR of the German coalition failure seems to have been priced out despite positive housing data in the US.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Falls Ahead of Federal Reserve Minutes - November 21, 2017
- USD/JPY Claws Back but Gains Restrained by Yields - November 21, 2017
- US Dollar Moves Marginally Higher as Home Sales Improve More Than Expected in October - November 21, 2017