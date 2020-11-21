The sideways range in the DXY Index experienced since the end of July remains in place, while spot prices linger along the descending trendline from the March and May swing highs. The US Dollar (via …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Forecast: DXY Index Stuck in Range as Fed-Treasury Fight Goes Public - November 21, 2020
- EUR/USD languishes near daily lows above 1.1850 as trade thins out pre-weekend - November 21, 2020
- Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Worsens After EU Recovery Fund Vetoed - November 20, 2020