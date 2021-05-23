US Dollar selling pressure prevailed last week and left the DXY Index -0.3% lower on balance. The US Dollar weakened across most major currency pairs including EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/CAD.
US Dollar Forecast: Yields, Inflation, Fed Taper Debate Are Key
