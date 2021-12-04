US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: DXY Primed Ahead of CPI Data

The US Dollar index closed higher for the sixth consecutive week as fundamental tailwinds buoyed the Greenback. This week’s CPI data may push the DXY index higher on hawkish Fed rate hike bets.
