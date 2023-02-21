The market major starts this new week of February with an attempted correction. EUR/USD is balancing near 1.0690. After the lows of the previous week, this is good news though right now the bounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Further losses likely below 1.0915 - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast – Euro Threatening Support - February 22, 2023
- EUR/USD falls on hopes of Hawkish US Fed Minutes - February 22, 2023