The US Dollar ascendency got back on track after a tumultuous few trading sessions that has seen most of the major global central banks have their say of the future of monetary policy.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar in the Crosshairs as BoJ Tilts Post ECB and Fed Decisions. Lower USD/JPY? - July 28, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Seems vulnerable below 1.1000, bears flirt with 50% Fibo support - July 28, 2023
- EUR/USD licks post ECB, US GDP inflicted wounds below 1.1000 ahead of German, US inflation clues - July 27, 2023