DXY is entering a range just above the 99.00 figure while trading below the 100.00 mark and the main SMAs. While the market is trying to stabilize, it remains to be seen if DXY in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: Battered Pound at risk of falling further - May 21, 2020
- US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY attempts to stabilize above 99.00 figure - May 21, 2020
- EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long EUR/USD since Mar 05 when EUR/USD traded near 1.12. - May 21, 2020