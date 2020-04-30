US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to end April on its low tick

EUR/USD is trading above 1.09 as the dollar falls across the board. The ECB disappointed investors by leaving its QE programs unchanged amid devastating eurozone data. The market mood remains damp and …
