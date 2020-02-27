US Dollar Index looks weak below 99.00 ahead of key data

EUR/USD is on the rise but struggling to take out Wednesday’s high. The bulls need to invalidate Wednesday’s doji candle to invite stronger buying pressure. Coronavirus has hit the US shores and could …
