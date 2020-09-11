The dollar resumes the downside following Thursday’s volatile session. US inflation figures tracked by the CPI takes centre stage later on Friday. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Daily Forecast – Support At 1.1830 Stays Strong - September 11, 2020
- US Dollar Index loses the grip and drops to 93.20 ahead of US CPI - September 11, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD is content to range trade - September 11, 2020