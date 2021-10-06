Bets for a test of the YTD peaks around 94.50 keep raising. DXY advances for the second session in a row and trades closer to the 2021 highs in the mid-94.00s on Wednesday. The surpass of recent highs …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Scope for another visit to 94.50 - October 6, 2021
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears looking for a test of 1.1470 - October 6, 2021
- Currency Buzz: EUR/USD Tumbles To 14-Month Low As Surging Treasury Yields Fuel Dollar Surge - October 6, 2021