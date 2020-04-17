DXY surpassed the 100.00 mark on Thursday, drops afterwards. US Initial Claims surged by nearly 5.3M during last week, Leading Index for the month of March is only due on Friday. The US Dollar Index …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Index recedes from tops, back below 100.00 - April 17, 2020
- US Dollar Index Asia Price Forecast: DXY on track to end session above 100.00 mark - April 16, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: At Fresh Weekly Lows and Bearish, Break Below 1.0800 Likely - April 16, 2020