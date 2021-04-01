US yields recede a tad but remain above 1.70%. Weekly Claims, ISM Manufacturing, final PMIs next on tap. The greenback, when measured by US Dollar Index (DXY), reclaims the upper hand and advances to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD: German Retail Sales and US Initial Jobless Claims in Focus - April 1, 2021
- US Dollar Index resumes the upside above 93.00 ahead of data - April 1, 2021
- US Dollar Index: Extra gains expected on a close above 93.40 – UOB - April 1, 2021