US yields attempt a mild rebound on Friday. The focus of attention will be on October Payrolls. The greenback, in term of the US Dollar Index (DXY), navigates a narrow range in the 94.30 zone ahead of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Index returns to 94.30 ahead of Payrolls - November 5, 2021
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: 2021 low of 1.1524 appears at risk, eyes on NFP - November 5, 2021
- EUR/USD is vulnerable to a solid Non Farm Payrolls event - November 4, 2021