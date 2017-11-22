The minutes may contain signals on the direction of the central bank’s monetary policy in the short term. EUR/USD traded at 1.1795 at 15:30 GMT on Wednesday, the pair’s highest level since November 20. EUR/USD began trading today at 1.1739. GBP/USD was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Loses Ground Against Euro as Orders of Durable Goods Miss Estimates - November 22, 2017
- EUR/USD: Rebound From The LB Balance Line Likely - November 22, 2017
- EUR/USD Forecast: Bears Eyeing A Break Below 1.17 Handle, FOMC Minutes In Focus - November 22, 2017