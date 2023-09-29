Fed Chair Powell said energy-driven inflation was one of the central bank’s bigger concerns, with oil prices having risen around 30% in just three months. US bonds have, meanwhile, sold off nonstop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar, Oil Overbought: Will They Correct Enough? - September 29, 2023
- EUR/GBP technical analysis: is it time to shine? - September 29, 2023
- EUR/USD: 1.0500 to be retested soon – ING - September 29, 2023