The US Dollar is appearing to show increasing technical signals that it is readying to make further upside progress. What is the road ahead for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD and GBP/USD?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD, GBP/USD - February 9, 2023
- EUR/USD recaptures 1.0740 as market mood soars, investors digest Fed’s hawkish guidance - February 9, 2023
- EUR/USD pares weekly losses above 1.0700 amid Fed vs. ECB battle, German inflation, EU economic forecasts eyed - February 8, 2023