Learn how to b… Well, this morning was a Euro-fueled move that helped the USD to set another high as EUR/USD dug into a massive spot of long-term support. All the more interesting is the fact that …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY - April 16, 2022
- EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Pierces Major Support Level - April 15, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Potential bottom not in sight yet - April 15, 2022