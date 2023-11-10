The US Dollar finished last week in a very bearish manner. Prices in DXY ran down to a fresh monthly low after the release of NFP data and the currency pushed into and found support at the 105.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Gold - November 10, 2023
- EUR/USD sees halting gains for Friday, trying to climb back into 1.07 - November 10, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Chops Around - November 10, 2023