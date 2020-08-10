The US Dollar may have finally found a bit of support after a painful month of July. But can Dollar bulls hold the lows, or is USD simply taking a breath before setting lower-lows?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD - August 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Forecast: Under pressure amid renewed dollar’s demand - August 10, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Oil strength helps USD/CAD reject 1.34 at the beginning of the week - August 10, 2020