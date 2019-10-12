As we trade deeper into the final week of Q3 the US Dollar remains in a non-directional near-term state, testing resistance that’s held over the past few weeks following the flare of strength to kick …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Setting the Stage for a Drop to 1.05? - October 12, 2019
- US Dollar Price Outlook: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD - October 12, 2019
- UBS (Lux) Bond SICAV – Convert Global (EUR) (USD hedged) Q Acc - October 12, 2019