(MENAFN – DailyFX) US Dollar Price Outlook Talking Points: The US Dollar put in a bearish theme in the month of Junearound a dovish flip at theFOMC ; running in contrast to the bullish backdrop …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Price Outlook for Q3 in EUR/USD, USD/JPY - June 28, 2019
- Gold Price Weekly Outlook: XAU/USD Rally Losing Steam into July Trade - June 28, 2019
- EUR/USD technical analysis: Euro dips to daily lows as bears break below 1.1370 - June 28, 2019