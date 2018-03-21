US Dollar Rate Today: USD Undervalued But Bearish Cycle May Just Be Beginning

Westpac’s FX model continues to advocate buying US Dollars, while Lloyds anticipate a deeper correction in EUR/USD but need to see it happen soon. The G-20 meets in Argentina this week, and Bitcoin regulation will be in focus. The UK released inflation …
