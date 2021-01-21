The US dollar continued trending downwards after false hope of a comeback when prices recovered from a gap down below 90.450 during the opening session on Wednesday and surged to around 90.660. The …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- EUR/USD Forecast: Holds On To Its Bullish Stance But Needs To Clear The 1.2170 Resistance - January 21, 2021
- US dollar selloff deepens after falling below 90.450 - January 21, 2021
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD up but post-ECB highs fleeting - January 21, 2021