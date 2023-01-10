The US Dollar is weaker today after Fed speakers opined a less hawkish stance that will depend on this week’s CPI and China looks toward stimulus measures. Where to for DXY (USD) Index?
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Slides to New Lows after Fed Cites CPI as Key to Hikes. Where to for USD? - January 9, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Struggles around 1.0730 resistance amid looming bull cross on MACD - January 9, 2023
- EUR/USD aims to recapture 1.0760, investors await Fed Powell’s speech for fresh cues - January 9, 2023