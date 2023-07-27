The us dollar slipped but held well within the recent range after the US Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by the widely expected quarter percentage point and on balance kept its options open for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- Us Dollar Slips After Fed Rate Hike: What Has Changed For Eur/Usd, Gbp/Usd, Usd/Jpy? - July 27, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Cautious ECB tone could limit Euro’s upside - July 27, 2023
- EUR/USD: After Fed the ECB comes in the game - July 27, 2023