EUR/USD fell from 1.1861 to 1.1774, and its weekly low of 1.1730. GBP/USD rallied from 112.75 to 113.46, bouncing from the weekly low of 111.98. USD/CAD gained from 1.2700 to 1.2849. AUD/USD dropped from 0.7593 to 0.7508, retreating from the weekly high of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Strong During Week, Ends Trading Soft Due to NFP - December 11, 2017
- EUR/USD Decline Is Trend Change Or Correction? - December 11, 2017
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Selloff Stalls Above 1.17. Now What? - December 10, 2017