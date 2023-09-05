The recent struggle at key resistance reinforces the view that the US dollar’s (DXY Index) rally is losing steam as recent data eases concerns that the US economy is resurging. What’s next for the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Struggles at Resistance Amid Softening Data; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD - September 4, 2023
- EUR/USD Price Analysis: Hangs near two-month low, bears have the upper hand below 200-day SMA - September 4, 2023
- EUR/USD seesaws near 1.0800 as ECB hawks lack acceptance, Lagarde’s speech, US Factory Orders eyed - September 4, 2023