US Dollar Supported By Multiple Factors Say ING, EUR/USD Dips To 10-Month Lows Near 1.1650

The dollar has maintained a robust tone in currency markets on Wednesday with the Euro to Dollar (EUR/USD) dipping to 10-month lows around 1.1655, although it has managed to avoid accelerated selling.
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
