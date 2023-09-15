While the ECB did hike rates, they also indicated that it may be the last and the net response was a rate-hike sell-off in EUR/USD. The pair pushed down to the support that I had outlined in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- EUR/USD struggling to hold onto 1.0660 heading into the Friday close - September 15, 2023
- US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY - September 15, 2023
- Eur/Usd Signal: Ecb Raises Rates - September 15, 2023