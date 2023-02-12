The index would need to break above the end-November high of 107.20 for the recent rebound to be more than just corrective. eur/usd ‘s drop below an uptrend line from November confirms that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Technical Outlook: Consolidation Within The Downtrend - February 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continued Downward Correction - February 12, 2023
- EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bullish Bounce At 50-Day SMA - February 11, 2023