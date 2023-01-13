The US dollar’s broad decline remains intact, but the slide could slow or even pause as it approaches key support area across a range of currencies. What is the outlook and the key levels to watch on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Technical Outlook: Slide Showing Signs of Fatigue? - January 13, 2023
- EUR/USD Forecast: Breaks Out After CPI Number - January 13, 2023
- EUR/USD heads for biggest weekly gain since November despite Friday’s slide - January 13, 2023