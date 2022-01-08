Below is a table showing 7 days of historical exchange rates data for the year of 2022, covering the US Dollar (USD) to Belarus Ruble (BYR) conversion. Converting US Dollar (USD) to Belarus Ruble (BYR …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar to Belarus Ruble Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 8, 2022
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: Biggest EUR/USD gain in a month on quirky NFP miss - January 7, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Price Forecast – Euro Continues to Bang Around in Range - January 7, 2022