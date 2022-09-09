covering the US Dollar (USD) to Euro (EUR) conversion. Converting US Dollar (USD) to Euro (EUR) in 2018 with the best, worst and average exchange rates of the year Monday 1 January 2018 $1 USD …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar to Euro Spot Exchange Rates for 2018 - September 9, 2022
- EUR/USD Weekly Forecast: Bears take a breath, but don’t expect them to give up - September 9, 2022
- Cost Of Restoring Ukraine Estimated At More Than USD 349 Billion – Shmyhal - September 9, 2022