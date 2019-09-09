A generous dose of easing may drive EUR/USD lower and transmit Dollar strength more broadly. Meanwhile, US core inflation is expected to accelerate for the fourth consecutive month, hitting the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar Uptrend May Return on Haven Demand, Dovish ECB, CPI Rise - September 8, 2019
- Kuwait- USD stable against KD at 0.303, also EUR with KD 0.334 - September 8, 2019
- EUR/USD Analysis: bearish chances ahead of ECB meeting later this week - September 8, 2019