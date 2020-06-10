The US dollar remains the leading global currency by far, but significant further political and policy developments in Europe and China could enhance the role of the euro and renminbi to raise the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by EUR Editor (see all)
- US Dollar’s Global Dominance Remains Intact; EUR and RMB Still Far Behind but for How Long? - June 10, 2020
- EUR/GBP ticks up to test session highs at 0.8920 area - June 10, 2020
- EUR/USD Price Forecast – Euro Extends Gains - June 10, 2020