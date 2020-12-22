US Pre Market Open: USD/CAD short trade setup; candlestick analysis

EUR/USD has advanced to 1.2250 as markets recover from the covid strain news and the safe-haven dollar retreats. US fiscal stimulus cheers markets and America’s final GDP beat estimates with 33.4%.
