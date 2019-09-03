US recession: Manufacturing already in contraction – but EUR/USD may still fall

US ISM Manufacturing PMI shows contraction that indicates growing chances of a recession. The US dollar dropped on growing chances for a Fed cut. EUR/USD gains may come to an end ahead of the ECB …
